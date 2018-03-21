Crowbar-wielding burglar targeting Chula Vista shops leaves behind trail of damage

Michael Chen
6:34 PM, Mar 20, 2018

CHULA VISTA (KGTV) - Frustration is mounting for small businesses in Chula Vista after the same burglar was recorded breaking into a shop five weeks after he hit another business in the same strip mall.

In the most recent case, a man wielding two different crowbars is seen prying open a locked back door after 1 a.m., before going inside, grabbing $200 out of the register, and taking off in a red truck with two other people inside. The door will cost $2,000 to replace.

Stephanie, a salon owner at Fiesta Plaza, says the same man was filmed breaking into her salon five weeks ago around 5 in the morning. 

In that case, the cash register was destroyed and the thief also grabbed $200.

Anyone with information is asked to call Chula Vista Police at 619-422-TIPS.

