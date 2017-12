SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A man was rescued from Los Peñasquitos Canyon Preserve after injuring themselves while hiking.

San Diego Fire-Rescue crews were called out to Los Peñasquitos Canyon Preserve just after 11 a.m. for the rescue. A 65-year-old man reportedly injured his ankle while on the trails.

A helicopter was called out to hoist the man from the trail.

No further information was immediately available.