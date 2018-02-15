Crews move 10-ton boat from Moonlight Beach

ENCINITAS, Calif. (KGTV) -- City contractors spent hours removing a boat from a parking lot at Moonlight Beach in Encinitas.

The boat washed up on shore on Monday and it was pulled out of the sand Wednesday morning.

The owner of the boat told lifeguards he was living in the boat and that he lost his anchor overnight and could not re-ground it.

He also told lifeguards he couldn't afford to remove the boat, so he signed it over to the city so they could remove the vessel.

The city will now have to foot the bill for the boat's removal. It'll cost taxpayers anywhere between 10 and 30 thousand dollars.