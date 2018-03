VALLEJO, Calif. (KGTV) -- The woman who was abducted and raped in 2015 spoke to ABC News after authorities dismissed her kidnapping as a hoax.

"I don't know how to describe what it's like to sit back silently and watch the world have a conversation ... on the most horrific thing that you've lived through," Denise Huskins said in an interview with ABC News.

Huskins was kidnapped from her boyfriend's bed before being drugged, bound and raped. She was released two days later.

Following the kidnapping, the Vallejo Police Department said: “none of the claims has been substantiated.”

Police then accused the couple of taking valuable resources away from the community in the case that would become known as the “Gone Girl” kidnapping.

A later attempted kidnapping led to the arrest of Matthew Muller, 38.

Muller is serving a 40-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to the kidnapping. He is also facing new charges, including rape.

Last week, Huskins and her now fiancé, Aaron Quinn, settled a civil lawsuit with the department for $2.5 million.