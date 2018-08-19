Couple gets engaged at America's Finest City half-marathon

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KGTV) -- One lucky couple will spend the rest of their lives together after crossing the finish line at America's Finest City half marathon together. The couple got engaged at the finish line in Balboa Park.

The half marathon kicked off at the Cabrillo National Monument. Participants ran through Point Loma, past the San Diego Bay, the Embarcadero and ended in Balboa Park.

The half-marathon is part of a series of racing called the Triple Crown, which means if runners participated in the La Jolla and Carlsbad marathons, they received a special medal today.

Proceeds from the race go to several local charities.