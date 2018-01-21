County working to update McClellan-Palomar Airport

CARLSBAD, Calif. -- San Diego County is finishing a four-year process to update the 20-year master plan for the McClellan-Palomar Airport.

Throughout the process, the county is working with the public, business, local cities and the FAA.

The plan’s focus is on modernizing the airport to FAA design standards and improving efficiency.

The plan is set to be considered by the County Board of Supervisors later in 2018.

Two meeting will be held to update the public about the proposed master plan have been scheduled January 30 and February 13.

The meetings are also an attempt to gain public feedback. The meetings will be held at the Holiday Inn in Carlsbad at 2725 Palomar Airport Road.