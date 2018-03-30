County board candidate may model "foster homeless" concept

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A candidate for the County Board of Supervisors says he may open his own doors to the homeless.

Attorney and North Park resident Omar Passons is now leaning towards renovating his detached garage and housing homeless.

Passons first began mulling it over after reading a recent local opinion piece touting the idea of a so-called "foster care system" for the homeless, matching transients with willing homeowners.

Passons says the foster homes would likely house those needing transitional housing - perhaps several weeks - with applicants screened by a city or county agency.

He plans more research on the topic, but says the idea could fit as one part of a comprehensive plan to combat homelessness.

"Because of the housing shortage, this becomes - at least in a portion of the circumstances - a lower-cost alternative to standing up an 80-unit building. I do think there is space for creative solutions, and I hope this starts to open people's minds to what is possible," said Passons.

Passons posted his idea on the Nextdoor app, which drew a sharply divided reaction. Among those voicing concerns is his neighbor Anastasia Colfer, who has frequently found transients sleeping in her yard.

"If the transients aren't screened properly, then we have got major problems," said Colfer.