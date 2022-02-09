Watch
News

Actions

Costs climb again for California's high-speed rail project

items.[0].image.alt
Rich Pedroncelli/AP
In this Feb. 26, 2015, file photo, a full-scale mock-up of a high-speed train is displayed at the Capitol in Sacramento, Calif.
California High Speed Rail
Posted at 7:39 AM, Feb 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-09 10:39:46-05

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The cost of California's high-speed rail line is going up again.

A business plan released Tuesday by the project's leaders now estimates it could cost as much as $105 billion to complete the train between Los Angeles and San Francisco. That's up about $5 billion from the 2020 plan.

Officials say the increases are due in part to new commitments aimed at minimizing disruptions, such as enhanced noise barriers.

Meanwhile, project CEO Brian Kelly says he's hopeful the state will get billions more for the project from the federal government through the new infrastructure bill.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
CLICK TO NOMINATE A LEADER

Leadership

CLICK TO NOMINATE A LEADER