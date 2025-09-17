Costco recalls Prosecco because bottles could shatter without warning

(AP) — Costco is recalling bottles of store brand Prosecco because they could shatter without warning.

In a notice on the company’s website Tuesday, Costco said the recall affects Kirkland Signature Prosecco Valdobbiadene purchased between April 25 and August 26. The affected bottles were sold in Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Nebraska, Ohio, South Dakota and Wisconsin.

Costco said unopened bottles can shatter even when they’re not being handled or in use. The company said customers should wrap any unopened bottles in paper towels and place them in a plastic bag before disposing of them to avoid any risk from shattered glass.

Costco didn’t respond Tuesday when The Associated Press asked if there were any reported injuries due to the issue. The company also didn’t say how many affected bottles were sold or how the company discovered the problem.

The Associated Press also left a message seeking comment with Ethica Wines, the Miami-based company that imported the affected wines from Italy.

Costco is sending letters to impacted customers. The company said customers will be given a full refund if they bring those letters to their nearest store.