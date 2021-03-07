Coroner identifies bicyclist killed by sedan in Los Angeles

NORTH HILLS (CNS) - Officials Sunday released the name of a 38-year-old bicyclist who was killed by a sedan that fled the scene after striking him while he was inside the crosswalk at a North Hills intersection.

The bicyclist was identified as Israel Ovando Vera, according to the Los Angeles County coroner's office. Vera was a transient.

The fatal crash occurred around 4:20 a.m. Saturday at Roscoe and Sepulveda boulevards, according to investigators from the Los Angeles Police Department's Valley Traffic Bureau.

A dark-colored 2007-2011 Toyota Camry four-door sedan was going eastbound on Roscoe when it struck Vera, who was riding southbound in the crosswalk at Sepulveda Boulevard, investigators said.

The driver of the vehicle failed to stop, call for help, or render aid as required in California, police said. Vera was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators noted drivers involved in a collision must pull over when it is safe and remain at the scene to identify themselves and that bicycles should be ridden in the direction of traffic, not facing traffic.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run driver was asked to call investigators at 818-644-8022 or through Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).

A reward of up to $50,000 is available to those who provide information leading an offender's identification, apprehension and conviction or civil compromise.

