JACUMBA HOT SPRINGS, Calif. (KGTV) - A convicted child molester may become the latest sexually violent predator to be released to East San Diego County.

The Department of State Hospitals proposed Tuesday to place Herman Smith, 71, at 42920 Desert Rose Ranch Road in Jacumba Hot Springs.

Smith has convictions dating back to 1993 for rape by force, rape of a drugged victim, oral copulation with a minor under 14, and sodomy with a person under 14, according to the Megan’s Law website.

Public comments on the release will be accepted between March 28 and April 11 by email, telephone, or mail.

sdsafe@sdsheriff.org

(858) 495-3619

SVP Release/SAFE Task Force 9425 Chesapeake Drive, San Diego, CA 92123

The information will be presented during a court hearing April 27.

The placement comes weeks after a judge ruled in favor of placing sexually violent predator Michael Joseph Martinez in Boulevard.

RELATED: Judge considers placement of sexually violent predator in East County

Dianne Jacob is the San Diego County Supervisor whose District 2 covered both cities. Jacob opposed Martinez’ placement in Boulevard, recommending he live in a state mental hospital or released to a trainer near Donovan State Prison in Otay Mesa.

A search of the Megan's Law website showed 10 sex offenders, including two sexually violent predators, already live in Boulevard and Jacumba Hot Springs.