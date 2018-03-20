Controversial death penalty idea provokes internal debate for grief-stricken mom

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - For one local woman, President Trump's proposal for the death penalty for some drug dealers is sparking an emotional, internal debate.

"My daughter's character was so gracious. She was beautiful inside and out," said Eva Faure.

Her daughter, Eva Anderson was a trainer and aspiring journalist. Six years ago, Anderson's life was cut short at the age of 23. She was Faure's only child.

"The pain ... is an indescribable," said Faure.

Faure says her daughter's opiate habit started when she tried her boyfriend's Oxycontin pills. She says within 3 months, Eva was an addict.

Around that time, Faure confronted Eva after she got sick, lost weight and her personality changed.

Eva revealed her addiction and agreed to enter rehab. Faure says after nearly 2 years of being sober -- Eva's landlord found her dead from a methadone overdose in her La Jolla apartment.

While Faure still has questions about how the methadone got into her daughter, there's no questioning how she feels about those who traffic large amounts of opioids.



"They are killers, mass killers," said Faure.

President Trump's opioid plan unveiled Monday - which includes the death penalty for some drug traffickers "where appropriate under current law" - has sparked an internal debate for Faure.

"In principle, I'm against the death penalty. For me it's a barbaric action," said Faure.

But years after her devastating loss, she now believes it's the a necessary punishment for high-level traffickers.

"They are getting high pay. Nothing else can stop them. The greed is too powerful. Harsher sentences for drug dealer sends the message that there are going to be consequences for them," said Faure.

While Faure favors tougher punishments, she's also wants equally tough regulation within the pharmaceutical industry - to help prevent abuse.

Opioid deaths have been increasing in San Diego County over the past couple of years. After dropping to 244 deaths in 2014, there were 248 in 2015. The number went up again in 2016, when there were 253 opioid deaths.