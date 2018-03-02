Congressman Duncan Hunter enlists Defense Secretary Jim Mattis's help to block Qualcomm takeover

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Congressman Duncan Hunter Thursday in a letter to Defense Secretary Jim Mattis asked that Mattis get involved in the review of the proposed takeover of Qualcomm by Broadcom.
The letter came after efforts to have the Trump administration initiate a review of the proposed takeover.
“As Secretary you have the ability, at this moment, to ensure America’s security for a generation by protecting against a takeover of American technology that would do nothing short of crippling our defense against China,” wrote Congressman Hunter.