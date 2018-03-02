Coaster, Amtrak service in San Diego County halted this weekend

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Infrastructure improvements will halt Coaster and Amtrak rail service this weekend in San Diego County.

During the March 3 - 4 closures, neither Amtrak or Metrolink will be available to commuters in Oceanside, according to North County Transit District (NCTD). Connecting bus service will require an Amtrak reservation, however.

There will be no connecting bus service for Coaster commuters, though passengers can use Breeze Route 101 or MTS connecting service, NCTD says.

Coaster and Amtrak service will be canceled on March 10 - 11 as well due to an emergency exercise. The exercise will be held at the Carlsbad Poinsettia Coaster Station from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Those in the immediate area should expect to see emergency vehicles.

On the Friday following each closure, southbound Amtrak Rail 2 Rail trains A792 and A796, scheduled to depart Oceanside at 10:05 p.m. and 12:01 a.m., will complete their trips to Santa Fe Depot, but Amtrak train A590 will be canceled.

The Monday following each closure, rail service will re-open, though trains may be delayed up to fifteen minutes.

For future closure information, visit NCTD's website.