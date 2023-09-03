Coast Guard rescues people from flash flooding in Imperial County

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KGTV) — The Coast Guard Sector based out of San Diego rescued three people from flash flooding in Imperial County Friday evening.

According to the Coast Guard's press release, its harbor operations center received a request for help from the Imperial County Sheriff's Office. A person was stranded in a semi-truck as water was moving swiftly in the area.

The Coast Guard launched an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew to rescue that stranded person. They had managed to crawl out of the truck, but they were swept away by the floodwater, the release says.

The helicopter crew found and rescued the survivor, but the crew determined the floodwaters cut off access to where paramedics were set up.

While still in the air, the crew received another request from the Imperial County Fire Department to move 15 more people from the high waters. The Coast Guard brought two more people onto the helicopter, since the remaining 13 declined transportation, the release says.

"The Coast Guard remains committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of individuals in distress, especially during emergency situations like flash flooding," said Capt. James Spitler, Coast Guard Sector San Diego commanding officer. "The successful rescue operation is a testament to the dedication and professionalism of Coast Guard personnel."

The Coast Guard's press release did not include the exact locations of where the rescues happened: no street names or addresses were provided.