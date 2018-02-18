SDCCU® Classroom HeroesTM is proud to honor Nancy Sandoval, who teaches fourth grade students at Oneonta Elementary School. Educators at Oneonta, located at 1311 Tenth Street in Imperial Beach, believe in collaborative learning for both students and teachers.



Sandoval was nominated by several people, including her students, who offered many reasons why she was a Classroom Hero, including: “…because whenever she hears a problem or sees a problem or sees someone in need of help, she helps us all in many ways;” “…because she wants us to succeed in life;” “…because she is a super leader and she teaches us how to be a leader too;” and “Nancy Sandoval is an amazing teacher whose passion for teaching is evident in the way she makes learning a fun and positive experience.”



“SDCCU is proud to recognize amazing teachers like Ms. Sandoval who go above and beyond in the classroom to inspire students and make learning fun,” said SDCCU President and CEO Teresa Halleck. “We encourage educators, parents, students and the community to nominate a deserving teacher today!”



Sandoval received a $500 SDCCU Visa® gift card, plus she was recognized as a Classroom Hero on a billboard in her community.



San Diego County Credit Union® (SDCCU ) and iHeartMedia San Diego are proudly recognizing “Classroom Heroes” throughout 2017. Teachers, students, parents and the community are encouraged to nominate a deserving teacher by visiting sdccu.com/classroomheroes.



San Diego County Credit Union is San Diego’s largest locally-owned financial institution serving San Diego, Riverside and Orange counties. SDCCU has assets of $8.1 billion, over 350,000 customers, 41 convenient branch locations and 30,000 surcharge-FREE ATMs. SDCCU provides breakthrough banking products that meet the demands of today’s lifestyle and delivers banking services that save customers money. SDCCU is leading the way, offering FREE Checking with eStatements, SDCCU mobile banking, mortgage loans, auto loans, Visa credit cards and business banking services. Federally insured by NCUA. Equal Housing Opportunity. For more information, visit www.sdccu.com.