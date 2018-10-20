Classroom Heroes: Jeff Corley

San Diego County Credit Union® (SDCCU [sdccu.com]®), San Diego’s largest locally-owned financial institution, is proudly honoring local teachers through SDCCU Classroom Heroes, launched in partnership with ABC 10News and iHeartMedia, Inc. San Diego.

SDCCU, ABC 10News and iHeartMedia are recognizing “Classroom Heroes” on a monthly basis throughout 2018. Winning teachers will be featured on a segment on ABC 10News, receive a $500 SDCCU Visa® gift card and one 2018 monthly winner will win a new Toyota Prius®.

Congratulations to Jeff Corley who was recognized through SDCCU Classroom Heroes.

Teachers, students, parents and the community are encouraged to nominate a deserving teacher.