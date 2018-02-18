

SDCCU is proudly honoring local teachers through SDCCU Classroom Heroes, launched in partnership with iHeartMedia, Inc. San Diego.



“SDCCU is engaged in many philanthropic activities aimed at making a difference in our local schools. We understand the critical role of teachers in helping to shape the future of today’s youth and contributing to a strong and thriving economy for years to come,” said SDCCU President and CEO Teresa Halleck.



SDCCU and iHeartMedia are recognizing “Classroom Heroes” on a monthly basis throughout 2016. Winning teachers will be selected to receive a $500 SDCCU Visa® gift card, plus they will be recognized as a Classroom Hero on a billboard in their community.



Congratulations to Ginny Gallagher LaRowe of Bird Rock Elementary School in La Jolla who was recognized in January through SDCCU Classroom Heroes.



Teachers, students, parents and the community are encouraged to nominate a deserving teacher by visiting sdccu.com/classroomheroes.



