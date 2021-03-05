Menu

Civilian jet trainer crashes in California desert; crew safe

Joe Cavaretta/AP
FILE - This Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2002, file photo shows the Kelso Dunes against the backdrop of the Bristol Mountains in the Mojave National Preserve in Kelso, Calif. A nonprofit group has donated more than 3,000 acres of desert land to the Mojave National Preserve. The Mojave Desert Land Trust announced Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017, that it's handed over ecologically and historically significant land to the national park. (AP Photo/Joe Cavaretta, File)
Posted at 1:31 PM, Mar 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-05 16:31:56-05

MOJAVE, Calif. (AP) — A military-style jet trainer operated by a civilian test pilot school has crashed in California’s Mojave Desert after its two-member crew ejected safely.

The National Test Pilot School at Mojave Air and Space Port says the Aermacchi MB-326 Impala went down around 10:10 a.m. Friday.

A statement from nearby Edwards Air Force Base said the crash site was in an uninhabited area of the base.

The National Test Pilot School is a nonprofit civilian institution established in 1981 to meet the flight test training needs of the U.S. and international aerospace communities.

The MB-326 is a single-engine jet designed in Italy and produced in the 1960s and ’70s.

