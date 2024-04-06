City to unveil first looks of Ocean Beach Pier renewal proposal

SAN DEIGO (KGTV) — Ocean Beach residents will get the first look at plans for a newly designed pier Saturday, following years of sporadic closures of the iconic OB Pier arising from storm damage.

The city will host the fourth in a series of community workshops to share information about the Ocean Beach Pier Renewal project and gather further input from residents. City staff and engineering consultants will provide a summary of the public input received throughout the project and present the preferred design concept based on the community's feedback for a potential replacement for the 57-year-old pier.

The presentation will begin around 2 p.m. at the Liberty Station Conference Center, 2600 Laning Road, followed by interactive workshops until 5 p.m.

According to the city, the preferred design concept is a result of a community engagement process and will feature elements from the three preliminary design concepts unveiled in September 2023. More than 3,400 community surveys have been submitted and more than 600 people attended the previous three workshops.

In 2018, a study by consultants Moffatt & Nichol found that ongoing structural problems with the aging pier have caused it to reach the end of its useful service life. That study also determined that potentially replacing the pier is the best option for it in the long-term, given the ongoing costs of repairs and the need to modernize the facility, as well as anticipating future sea-level rise.

Closed since October, high surf further damaged the pier over the New Year's weekend.

"The cycle of damage and repairs for the Ocean Beach Pier has been an increasing challenge in recent years -- and one that we cannot prevent," said Rania Amen, director of the city's Engineering and Capital Projects Department in January. "Our teams will monitor the situation throughout the storm season, and be ready to fully asses the structure, both above and below the water, once it is appropriate."

Ocean Beach Pier has been closed several times over the past few years. The City of San Diego said it has spent $1.7 million to repair the pier during that time.

Following Saturday's event, a new online survey will be available on the project's webpage -- www.sandiego.gov/cip/ocean-beach-pier-renewal -- to gather feedback on specific pier details, like lighting and shading options.

City staff expect to present the final design concept to the public later this year.

