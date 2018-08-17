Thousands of San Diegans haven't received water bills, city says

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Over the last year, thousands of San Diegans received incorrect water bills, but as the city recently discovered, thousands of customers received no bills at all.

Officials said at a news conference Thursday afternoon that as many as 2,500 customers may have been affected over the last three to six months.

In a press release sent to 10News Thursday, the city blamed a backlog of work orders and additional training for staff on a gap between meters and the public utilities department billing system.

The city says meters were still collecting usage data, but the information wasn't being generated into a bill.

Earlier this year, Mayor Kevin Faulconer asked the department to re-read every meter in the city. After the project was complete, workers found 10,000 meters broken, damaged or in need of replacement.

The city is working to notify customers of the amounts they may owe and says that no water service will be affected. The city also promised that payment plans will be made available for customers.

The issue comes on the heels of another problem with the department. Over the last year, the audit found that thousands of San Diegans received incorrect bills.

The issue was largely due to human error, the audit found.