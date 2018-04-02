City of San Diego to unveil new water meter testing equipment after water bill overcharges

WATCH CITY'S PRESENTATION AT 10 AM:

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - The city of San Diego’s Public Utilities Department Monday is unveiling new equipment to improve the reading of water meters.



The department’s addition of new water meter testing equipment comes after hundreds of San Diego residents said they were overcharged on their bills. Some San Diegans received bills that exceeded $1,000.



City officials admitted there was an issue with overbilling and water meters, and they’re hoping the new equipment will prevent similar issues from happening again.



According to city officials, the equipment “is an upgrade that more accurately determines water flow and allows for adjustments for multiple meters and different sizes.”



Residents who were overcharged are being refunded, with a refund at around $500.



