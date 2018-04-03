City of San Diego launches #TransitTuesday campaign to encourage alternate transportation

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - The city of San Diego launched its “#TransitTuesday” initiative to get San Diegans to use different modes of transportation, instead of driving, once a week.



The campaign encourages citizens to leave their cars behind to walk, taking public transit or ride a bicycle. City officials said those who don’t drive save money on gas, avoid traffic and can experience improved health.



Mayor Kevin Faulconer said, “We’re encouraging people to get out of their cars at least one day a week and see the benefits of walking, biking or using public transit. We’re continuing to make infrastructure investments that make it safer and easier to get around the city without a car. #TransitTuesday is a great opportunity to change your routine and try something new, like the trolley or a bike, while helping create a healthier environment at the same time.”







According to the city: “Increased use of alternate transportation helps the City reach its Climate Action Plan goal that half of all commuter trips in Transit Priority Areas be taken by bike, on foot or by public transit by 2035.”



The #TransitTuesday campaign, which runs through May, includes a downtown bike valet event on April 24 in which bicyclists can safely park their bikes for the day.



The city is an official partner of 2018 Bike to Work Day on May 17.