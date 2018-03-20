City completes study aimed at ending suicides on Coronado Bridge

CORONADO, Calif. (KGTV) -- The City of Coronado has completed a bridge study in an effort prevent suicides on the Coronado Bay Bridge.

The study, conducted by Caltrans, shows that two-thirds of those surveyed say they are in favor of adding a physical barrier on the bridge.

The study showcases a number of options for adding a barrier, though there are several popular options.

RELATED: Caltrans reveals possible suicide barriers for Coronado Bridge

Among the most popular options is a wire mesh fence that would cost up to $90 million. A curved wire mesh fence that would also cost up to $90 million and a transparent panel barrier that could cost as much as $137 million.

"The completion of this study is the first official step towards saving lives and keeping our traffic moving," said Coronado Mayor Richard Bailey on Facebook.

Caltrans has said it will take several years to put up the barriers due to the need for environmental impact studies and to get funding for the project.

Click here to read through the full study.