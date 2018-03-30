City, county closures for Cesar Chavez Day

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - San Diego city administrative offices, recreation centers/swimming pools, and libraries are closed Friday in observance of Cesar Chavez Day.



Other specific city closures for March 30, 2018, include:



-- The city’s refuse/recyclables container sales office on Miramar Place

-- Tecolote Nature Center

-- Open Space and Maintenance Assessment District Offices

-- Testing, Employment Information Center and Background/Fingerprinting offices within the Personnel Department

-- The Family Justice Center; individuals needing help with domestic violence should call 9-1-1 and/or the Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-888-385-4657

-- All public buildings in Balboa Park, including Balboa Park Activity Center, Botanical Building, Casa del Prado, Municipal Gym and War Memorial Building



City officials said the following will be open and operating as normal:



-- The Mission Trails Regional Park visitor center, city-run golf courses, Chollas Lake, San Vicente Reservoir and Miramar Landfill will remain open, according to the city.

-- Curbside trash, recyclables and yard waste will be collected on a normal schedule this week for customers served by the Environmental Services Department. This schedule is for the city of San Diego, only. Residents in other cities should check with their waste hauler for holiday service schedules

-- The Robb Field Skate Park, Linda Vista Skate Park, Rancho Peñasquitos Skate Park, Carmel Valley Skate Park, Park de la Cruz Skate Park, Bill and Maxine Wilson Skate Park and the Charles L. Lewis III Memorial Skate Park will be open during regular hours



Parking meters, time restrictions for parking on streets and yellow zones within the city will not be enforced Friday as well. City officials noted that red, white and blue zones are still enforced every day. Parking rules on Port property and in different cities may vary so please read signage provided.



Police and fire emergency crews will not be impacted by the holiday. The citywide emergency dispatch center, Station 38, will be on duty.



For more city closure information, visit the city website here.



In the county of San Diego, administrative offices, libraries and animal shelters will be closed. Also shut down will be community and teen centers in 4S Ranch, Fallbrook, Lakeside and Spring Valley.



County-operated parks and campgrounds will be open.



For more information on county closures, click here.



Metropolitan Transit System and North County Transit District buses and trolleys will operate on a normal schedule.