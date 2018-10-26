City begins work stabilizing bluffs at Sunset Cliffs

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Emergency bluff repairs are underway at Sunset Cliffs.

The city is working to make the area safer after a significant collapse months ago.

Held up by a crane, workers are scaling the bluff in a man basket, removing loose dirt and soil that the city says is hazardous.

Elizabeth Surrey has enjoyed living near the cliffs for about 25 years. She's noticed more erosion in recent years.

“Sad, but it’s nature, a year or three years is nothing when you think how long all of this has been here," said Surrey.

The city says work will continue for a few weeks.