Pennsylvania church holds gun blessing ceremony for couples with AR-15 rifles

NEWFOUNDLAND, Pa. -- Crown-wearing worshippers held onto their AR-15 rifles, drank holy wine and exchanged or renewed wedding vows during a commitment ceremony at a Pennsylvania church Wednesday.

State police and protesters stood outside the church as brides dressed in white and grooms dressed in dark suits clung to their AR-15s inside the World Peace and Unification Sanctuary.

The church believes the AR-15 represents the “rod of iron” in the book of Revelation and encouraged couples to bring guns to the ceremony.

An attendant was charged with the task of checking each weapon at the door to ensure it was unloaded and secured with a zip tie.

The ceremony prompted an area school district to move elementary school students down the street to a different school.