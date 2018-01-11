Chula Vista woman identified as victim of Border Patrol crash

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) - The San Diego County Medical Examiner identified Thursday the Chula Vista woman killed in a crash with a Border Patrol SUV in Eastlake.

The crash happened about 12:30 a.m. Tuesday at Otay Lakes Rd. and Hunte Parkway.

Maria Webb, 44, was driving a Pontiac Aztec south on Hunte Parkway when she was broadsided by the Border Patrol SUV. She died of blunt force injuries at the hospital.

Police said the Border Patrol agent was on duty at the time of the crash. The agent suffered minor injuries.

Investigators have not announced what caused the crash or who was at fault. They are asking any witnesses or anyone with information to call the Chula Vista Police Department at 619-691-5151.