Chula Vista school district honored for music education offerings

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) - Students in one South Bay school district are surrounded by musical opportunities.

Chula Vista Elementary School District was honored with the NAMM Foundation's "Best Communities for Music Education" designation this month, an honor that's given to school districts that show achievement in providing students access to music and education.

“This award further validates our collective efforts to strengthen and enhance the arts as part of our broader goal to develop the ‘whole’ child,” CVESD Superintendent Francisco Escobedo said. “There is ample evidence to support the connection between academic success and the arts."

In CVESD, 86 teachers are part of the district's visual and performing arts plan, providing instruction in music, dance, theater, and media and visual arts.

“Thanks to the support of our Board, District leaders, and organizations like the City of Chula Vista, we’ve been able to revitalize the arts across the District for all students," Lauren Shelton, the District’s Coordinator for VAPA, said.

And the CVESD is continuing to strengthen its music offerings.

According to the district, 20 CVESD schools will receive a VH1 Save The Music Foundation instrument grant by next year.