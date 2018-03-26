Chula Vista police K9 dies after suffering from medical condition

CHULA VISTA (KGTV) -- Police in Chula Vista are mourning the loss of one of their K9s. K9 Griffen died Saturday after suffering from an unspecified medical condition.

“It is with heavy hearts and a deep sense of loss that the Chula Vista Police Department says goodbye to Chula Vista Police Dog, K-9 Griffen,” the department said Monday.

Griffen died surrounded by his handler, his handler’s family and other members of the K9 program.

Griffen was a 7-year-old Belgian Malinois who worked to protect his handler, searched for suspects and made frequent appearances at community events.