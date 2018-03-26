Chula Vista police K9 dies after suffering from medical condition

Zac Self
12:31 PM, Mar 26, 2018
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CHULA VISTA (KGTV) -- Police in Chula Vista are mourning the loss of one of their K9s. K9 Griffen died Saturday after suffering from an unspecified medical condition.

“It is with heavy hearts and a deep sense of loss that the Chula Vista Police Department says goodbye to Chula Vista Police Dog, K-9 Griffen,” the department said Monday.

Griffen died surrounded by his handler, his handler’s family and other members of the K9 program.

Griffen was a 7-year-old Belgian Malinois who worked to protect his handler, searched for suspects and made frequent appearances at community events.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top