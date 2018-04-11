Chula Vista Police investigating suspicious death after man crashes into building

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) -- Police are investigating a suspicious death in Chula Vista Wednesday afternoon after a man was discovered dead inside a vehicle after crashing into a building.

According to police, witnesses reported a tan SUV traveling about 10 to 15 miles per hour on Industrial Boulevard.

The SUV then slammed into a gate and crashed into a self-storage building near L Street.

When police arrived, they discovered that the man was dead inside the vehicle. Police haven’t said whether or not the incident was a shooting, but witnesses reported hearing gunshots in the area before the crash.

