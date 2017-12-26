Christmas Day earthquake rattles southern Mexico, no damage reported

ACAPULCO, Mexico (KGTV) - Southern Mexico was rattled by a Christmas Day earthquake, though no damages were immediately reported in the area that has been no stranger to shake-ups this year.

The 4.7-magnitude quake struck Monday at about 2:20 p.m. local time and was centered about 26 miles away from the popular resort city of Acapulco. The earthquake occurred at a depth of 55.6 km.

No injuries or damages were immediately reported. Still, civil defense chief Sabas de la Rosa Camacho said some structures were evacuated as a precaution, according to ABC News.

Aerial footage of Acapulco after the earthquake. No damage reported. The #AlertaSísmica system worked fine and people evacuated without incidents. pic.twitter.com/Z1YU1zbzJ8 — Guido Mastrangelo (@GuidoGma) December 25, 2017

Tuesday, a 4.7-magnitude quake hit off the coast of the state of Oaxaca as well.

Monday's earthquake triggered warning sirens in Mexico City, where a September 7.1-magnitude quake killed more than 300 people.

The country also saw an 8.1-magnitude shakes earlier in the month.