Christmas Day earthquake rattles southern Mexico, no damage reported

ACAPULCO, Mexico (KGTV) - Southern Mexico was rattled by a Christmas Day earthquake, though no damages were immediately reported in the area that has been no stranger to shake-ups this year.
The 4.7-magnitude quake struck Monday at about 2:20 p.m. local time and was centered about 26 miles away from the popular resort city of Acapulco. The earthquake occurred at a depth of 55.6 km.
No injuries or damages were immediately reported. Still, civil defense chief Sabas de la Rosa Camacho said some structures were evacuated as a precaution, according to ABC News.
Aerial footage of Acapulco after the earthquake. No damage reported. The #AlertaSísmica system worked fine and people evacuated without incidents. pic.twitter.com/Z1YU1zbzJ8— Guido Mastrangelo (@GuidoGma) December 25, 2017
The #Earthquake alert sounded a few minutes ago in #MexicoCity & #MexicoState. 60 terrifying seconds. The epicenter was in #Acapulco, 5.0 magnitude, in #CDMX was imperceptible, just a huge scare thank God. #AlertaSismica #Huixquilucan pic.twitter.com/UeR5F2pzTu— Maggie González (@emaglem) December 25, 2017
Tuesday, a 4.7-magnitude quake hit off the coast of the state of Oaxaca as well.
Monday's earthquake triggered warning sirens in Mexico City, where a September 7.1-magnitude quake killed more than 300 people.
The country also saw an 8.1-magnitude shakes earlier in the month.