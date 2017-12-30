CHP: Zero tolerance for DUI drivers on NYE

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- San Diego law enforcement officers are gearing up for what AAA calls the most dangerous holiday night of the year, New Year’s Eve.

This year, officers will also be looking for drivers driving under the influence of marijuana. Recreational marijuana becomes legal at midnight on the 1st.

The AAA is offering their annual tipsy tow program, where tow truck drivers provide rides for anyone who's had too much to drink. The service is free if you’re being dropped off within 7-miles of your pick-up location.

Just last week, during the Christmas holiday, 56 people were arrested for drunk driving in San Diego County. That number is up statewide in comparison to last year.

Getting a DUI isn’t cheap. A conviction and all of the fees that come with it cost approximately $21,000 dollars.

AAA is reminding people to plan ahead, have a designated driver before heading out to your holiday party and take away a person's keys if you see they are unable to drive.

Officers also reminding people to take advantage of services like Uber and Lyft.