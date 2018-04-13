CHP on high alert for "distracted driving month"

EL CAJON, Calif. (KGTV) - 10News got to ride along with the CHP Thursday in the middle of “Distracted driving awareness month.”

Despite new laws, crashes attributed to distracted driving went up between 2013 and 2015 by nearly 12 percent.

“It’s been a law for so long now, there’s not many people that don’t know you’re not supposed to have your cell phone in your hands,” said Officer Travis Garrow.

But he said people who he pulls over are often confused if they had been using their phone at a red light. That is still illegal he says.

“Our message is just to put the phones away, just turn them off. Put them in the center console, put them in the glove box,” he said. “Somewhere that won’t distract you.”

The cost of a distracted driving ticket is determined by a judge, but first time offenders typically pay around $150. They are not considered moving violations however so they do not count as a point on driving records.