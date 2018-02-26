LONG BEACH, Calif. (CNS) — An allegedly drunken 29-year-old man who celebrated his birthday by riding a horse on the 91 Freeway is now behind bars.

About 1 a.m. Saturday, a 911 caller alerted California Highway Patrol officers to the rider on a white Arabian horse, trotting eastbound along the freeway near Paramount Boulevard.

Alcohol screening tests allegedly showed that Luis Alfredo Perez of Placentia had a blood-alcohol content of .21 percent, more than double the legal limit, according to a CHP report.

The horse, named ``Guera,'' was unharmed and released to the suspect's mother, who was on the scene quickly, according to KTLA5, which first reported the arrest.

CHP posted on Twitter, advising the public, "No, you may not ride your horse on the freeway, and certainly not while intoxicated."

Perez is being held in lieu of more than $50,000 bail, according to sheriff's online records, which show additional cases pending against Perez.