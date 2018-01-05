Child struck by vehicle near Encanto Elementary School, police investigating

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Police are investigating after a child was hit by a vehicle in Encanto Thursday night.

According to police, the crash happened on the 6300 block of Brooklyn Avenue near Encanto Elementary School.

A white vehicle struck the young boy who police say was in the middle of the street. Police also said several of the boy's friends were nearby, but no one else was hit.

The driver of the vehicle was given a sobriety test and authorities checked his phone to make sure he wasn't distracted. So far, police say the driver did nothing wrong.

A skateboard could be seen in the middle of the street shortly after the crash.

The child was rushed to the hospital, but his condition is unknown at this time.