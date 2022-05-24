Watch
Chihuahua puppy found shot with arrow in Southern California

Riverside County Animal Services via AP
In this photo provided by Riverside County Animal Services, an animal control officer holds a chihuahua that was shot through the neck with an arrow in Thousand Palms, Calif., on Monday, May 23, 2022.
THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (AP) -- Authorities say a chihuahua puppy shot through the neck with an arrow in Southern California is expected to survive.

The Riverside County Animal Services agency says a woman reported to 911 that she found the wounded dog Monday in a neighborhood near Desert Hot Springs after hearing it screaming.

The 4-month-old female was brought to veterinarians who determined the arrow did not strike vital arteries and removed it.

Animal Services Director Erin Gettis says it is disgusting that someone willfully shot the puppy.

Gettis says the agency will continue to treat the puppy and work on finding her a home.

