Chase suspect dies of apparent poisoning on 101 Freeway in Ventura

VENTURA, Calif. (KGTV) - A suspect who led California Highway Patrol officers on a pursuit onto the 101 Freeway died of an apparent poisoning.

The chase began Wednesday in Oxnard during a vehicle check, according to ABC-affiliate KABC. CHP officials said information came back on the car belonging to a rape suspect. When officers tried to pull the vehicle over, the driver refused, KABC reported.

The chase continued northbound onto the 101 Freeway and ended in Ventura. The vehicle came to a stop in the center median, though CHP officers told KABC it's unclear if the suspect crashed of stopped the vehicle on his own.

The suspect was seen motionless outside his vehicle, with the passenger-side glass shattered, according to KABC. Officers told the station they believed the suspect possibly poisoned himself.

No officers were reportedly injured.

Both sides of the 101 Freeway were initially shut down between Sanjon Road to Seaward Avenue, but some lanes have since reopened, KABC reported.