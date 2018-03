ALPINE, Calif. (KGTV) - A charter bus collided with a tree near an East County school Friday, injuring students with shattered glass.

The bus collided with a tree next to Joan MacQueen Middle School in Alpine just before 5 p.m. There were at least 43 children on the bus, according to California Highway Patrol officer Mary Bailey. Some of the students were injured by shattered glass.

It's not clear how the bus crashed.

10News is monitoring this story: