TEMECULA, Calif. (KGTV) - The Riverside District Attorney filed charges this month against a man accused of fatally stabbing a teenager at a Temecula Walmart parking lot in November.

The Riverside DA charged James Fortney, 40, with voluntary manslaughter and making criminal threats in the stabbing of 19-year-old Kevin Rodriguez.

Court documents said Fortney "willfully(sp), unlawfully, and without malice" killed Rodriguez and "did willfully(sp) and unlawfully ... threaten another person."

Fortney is scheduled for arraignment on January 29 in Murrieta.

Police said on Nov. 29, 2017, Fortney and Rodriguez became engaged in an altercation in the 32000 block of Temecula Parkway at a Walmart parking lot.

The altercation reportedly stemmed from an argument over erratic driving, according to Rodriguez's father.

Rodriguez's father said his son and his son's girlfriend spotted Fortney driving erratically and almost hit the couple.

However, Fortney's daughter told 10News her father was going to Walmart with her mother for milk before the altercation. She said her dad saw Rodriguez drive through a stop sign and honked at the 19-year-old.