The 44th annual 'Holiday Bowl Parade' marches once again in The Embarcadero

PORT OF SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KGTV) — On Wednesday, right after the annual Holiday Bowl 5k Run/Walk and just hours before the Holiday Bowl kick-off, The Holiday Day Bowl Parademade its way down The Embarcadero once again.

The Holiday Bowl Parade is one of the largest balloon parades in the country, featuring 24 giant balloons for its 44th year.

Starting in front of the County Administration Building and ending in Seaport Village, parade officials anticipated more than 35,000 people in attendance, from the time it started at 10 a.m. to when the parade ended around 11:30 a.m.

The parade also featured a flyover of military aircraft, military and high school marching bands, floats representing various businesses and organizations throughout San Diego, classic cars, performers, and more.

One group performing in the parade was the Flashpoint Roller Skate Team.

Charli Beck, who led her roller skate team said, "We're here to remind people that it doesn't matter what age you are, doesn't matter where you are in your life, you can still roller skate and its still fun."

The parade also drew in fans supporting either the USC Trojans or Louisville Cardinals.

Ray Weber, a Trojan fan said, "When you're a Trojan and you see that Trojan marching band and the song girls, you have to such pride for your university and it completely resonates that's the starting point for a great day."

Maureen Goins, a proud mother of Louisville football player Willie Tyler III, said, "He's offensive lineman. #55. We actually left the day after Christmas. We're from Wisconsin. We came here to watch him and cheer him on. Go Cards."

Following the parade on Wednesday will be the highly anticipated Holiday Bowl Game where USC faces off against Louisville, starting at 5 p.m., at Petco Park.