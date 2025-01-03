Remembering Lucky Wong, owner of popular North Park breakfast spot

NORTH PARK (KGTV) - Wong Chong, known as 'Lucky', died Monday night at his famous breakfast restaurant, 'Lucky's Golden Phenix' Breakfast.

He daughter June said she was 90 years old.

Lucky was known as one of North Park's most loved restaurant owners, serving the community for over 50 years.

Lucky's Breakfast was known to serve a plate of bacon, eggs, and pancakes for under $10.

Gail Higgins, Lucky's neighbor and owner of the vintage clothing store "The Girl Can't Wait' said that Lucky kept his prices low for the seniors and the students.

In 2022, Lucky's Breakfast went viral on Christopher Bojorquez' TikTok handle, and more than a million people around the world saw Lucky and his little corner of North Park.

Lucky had to close his doors a few months ago, but his impact on North Park's community has not faded.

Austin Maestre said, "Lucky was just super, super nice. He would bring people's stuff all the time."

Andrew Davis said he didn't know what to expect at first when he went inside Lucky's restaurant.

"And it was the best, cheapest breakfast you could get in the entire city," Davis said.

Red Quinn, owner of Red Brontosaurus Records around the corner, was there the night Lucky died.

"I saw the siresn," Quinn said. "I can't think of another place where he deserved to like to have his last breath and last thoughts."

Quinn was very close with Lucky and also helped Lucky out with washing dishes back in 2022, when Lucky went viral on social media and had a rush of customers.

"I'm gonna miss him walking around and being a smart alec to everybody," Quinn said.

On Thursday, candles, heartfelt letters, and pictures were seen outside Lucky's, and one picture is of Lucky and Higgins.

Higgins wore her gambling pin in Lucky's remembrance and also spoke of his sense of humor.

"He would always come in and say, where's your husband? Did you give him the honeydew list? Honey, do this, and honey, do that," Higgins said. "He fed everyone, and if you didn't have enough money, he'd just say, bring it to me tomorrow. He made everyone happy."

Next to Higgins is Douglas Saboe's salon.

Saboe said he just saw Lucky days ago when Lucky came over to drop off a gift; a souvenir pen and flashlight of his restaurant.

"I might just hold on to it for a while," Saboe said. "He was a very sweet man."

Lucky's daughter, June, said she wanted to thank everyone for their love and support.

June also says her dad was humble and wouldn't want people to be sad for him. Instead, he would want his generosity to be a ripple effect in the community.