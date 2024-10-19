People living in cars in San Diego now has more protections under settlement

Oliver Reed has been living out of his vehicle for seven years and has woken up to his fair share of tickets on the windshield.

“Basically, it's been happening at night time. So the cops come in at night when people are asleep, and they write tickets. Some for oversized vehicles, some for not paying or not obeying the signs,” said Reed.

In the latest settlement agreement , all unpaid signage or oversized vehicle tickets since November 2017 should be forgiven.

The Vehicle Habitation Ordinance enforcement is changing too.

Those living in their vehicles shouldn’t get in trouble unless they commit a separate crime.

“You can't, you just can't live in your car,” said David Stebbins, an Ocean Beach resident who lives right next to the Dog Beach parking lot- a popular spot for ‘van lifers’ and those who sleep in their vehicles.

Not everyone is excited about the settlement, including neighbors of Ocean Beach.

“I open, I open my window- my sliding glass window- and I look out, and there's four vans sitting out there with people, you know, basically turning my backyard into a, into a parking, into a campground,” said Stebbins.

Safe parking lots are set to be expanded because of this settlement- but some say they still would rather park by the beach.

“Going to these places- it takes money and resources just to get there, and then you're held to a certain time to which you have to be there, and you have to leave,” said Reed.