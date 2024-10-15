Oil representatives 'ignored' after Newsom signs bill to stop gas prices from spiking

SAN DIEGO (KGTV)— One look at the gas prices and Californians say they are:

“High, high, high. Yes, it’s just been high,” said Drafton Bunch, who spends about $100 a week on gas.

“Massive. Huge. Jumbo,” said Melissa Carballo.

“It's pretty high right here,” said Joseph Fletcher, a diesel truck driver.

While the newest law may not make Golden State prices reflect those of Arkansas and Texas, it does give energy regulators more control over oil refineries, specifically when they have to shut down due to maintenance.

That's when the Division Of Petroleum Market Oversight says gas prices spike.

“Now I'm about to get me a bicycle and start riding my bike again!” said Bunch.

Now, regulators can have the refineries keep a certain amount of fuel on hand in case they have to shut down.

“Well, you know what, I think that Gavin Newsom is ideal, you know, his thoughts are for his people, for San Diego, California. But eventually, they have to get paid some way,” said Fletcher.

The Western States Petroleum Association told 10News, "Legislators still fail to understand our industry or what drives high gas prices. Our leaders ignored the men and women in the oil and gas industry who stepped forward to offer real expertise and express grave concerns.”

From the oil companies to the state officials- they all say they want gas prices down.

But California consumers need them down.

“Well, me, I had just lost my job, unfortunately. So the economy right now, for me, its budget is gonna be real tight,” said Fletcher.

“I really think that the necessity of fuel cars is what we depend on. So if the price goes up, we pay for it,” said Carballo.

