San Diego Family Justice Center reopening at new Kearny Mesa location

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Family Justice Center, which provides services to people experiencing family violence and other related issues, will reopen Monday at its new location in Kearny Mesa.

The Family Justice Center will open at 9275 Sky Park Court, suite 300, completing a move out of downtown San Diego that has been in the works for nearly a year.

The San Diego City Attorney's Office said the move will not interrupt care for clients, who were encouraged to schedule appointments and receive transportation assistance by calling 619-533-6000.

In a statement, the City Attorney's Office said the new location "offers plentiful free parking, convenient access to bus routes and five major freeways, and additional space designed around the people the Center serves."

San Diego City Attorney Heather Ferbert said, "Getting help should never be the hardest part of someone's day. This new space gives our team room to do this work the way it deserves to be done, and gives survivors a place that feels safe the moment they walk in."

Services are available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome until 3:30 p.m.

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