'Fair'; The San Diego's road index score is fine for now, but may be at a tipping point

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The City of San Diego has unveiled the latest assessment of its street conditions.

The assessment, done through what is called a 'Pavement Conditions Index' showed that San Diego scored a '63' which means 'fair', on a scale from zero to a hundred. Zero is a fail. A hundred is 'good'.

Eric Dargan, Chief Operating Officer for the City of San Diego said, "Every street and every neighborhood was reviewed and the data collected has given us a better understanding of the overall condition of our road network. I'm sorry to report that we're not where we desire to be."

It's been seven years since the City last did an assessment on its road conditions.

The City's new score of 63 dropped nine points below its previous score in 2016 and now ranks below the industry standard of 70.

However, there is good news.

The City reports last year, it fixed 254 miles of roadway and filled more than 61-thousand potholes, which is a 94-percent increase from 2022.

That cost altogether $140 million.

But Bethany Bezak, Director of the Transportation Department, said the new benchmark score of 63 could be jeopardized if the department doesn't get more funding.

Bezak said, "With known sources of funding, San Diego's pavement conditions will drop to a 'Poor' PCI score of 45 in just 10 years. In order to get back to achieving the goal of an overall PCI of 70 or higher, the funding will need to be significant. The total investment of $1.9 billion dollars will be needed for the 10 years for our roadway network alone."

The City is asking everyone to continue to report potholes so we don't drop to a lower index score.

To report a pothole, click here.

To stay informed and plan your commute accordingly on where and when the city will be doing major roadway constructions, https://streets.sandiego.gov/