UPDATE: Union workers vote to authorize strike at Hotel Del Coronado

CORONADO, Calif. (KGTV)— Union workers at the Hotel Del Coronado are expected to strike at the Hotel Del Coronado.

With their contracts set to expire on Oct. 31, Unite Here Local 30, the union representing the workers, said 95% voted yes to authorize this strike.

This strike would be the second Hilton property in San Diego to be affected in just a month. Currently, around 700 workers are on their 34th day of striking at the Hilton Bayfront. Eight hundred union members at Hotel Del Coronado will join in on the efforts.

Earlier on Friday, the President of Unite Here Local 30, Bridgette Browning, told ABC 10News Reporter Dani Miskell that no new date had been set to resume contraction negotiations.

