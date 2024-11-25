From Crocs to Toms and flip flops to dress shoes; local high schooler collects footwear

CORONADO - From Crocs to Toms and flip flops to dress shoes: one local high schooler is collecting shoes, all for a good cause.

We reported on him before when he first started his nonprofit.

"We've got some of the dress shoes, men and women's dress shoes, you know, new and used, but definitely some nicer ones in there for sure," said Owen Arnaudy, showing the piles of shoes he already gathered.

"Running shoes, casual shoes, dress shoes, flip flops, even slippers, every type of shoe has a home, and there's a purpose for all of them," said Owen.

Owen started his nonprofit, "Save your Soles," after he grew five inches his freshman year. He's a runner and does cross country, so he had a bunch of running shoes he outgrew.

"It's kind of just grown exponentially all four years," said Owen. "Freshman year, I started out, I honestly thought I'd get maybe 10 pairs of shoes, and I ended up getting 500. I was blown away by everyone's support and generosity. And from there, it just ballooned, finding different organizations that would help me collect shoes and drop off locations, have all kind of contributed to where it is now."

This year, he's collected nearly 1,500 shoes. Since his freshman year, it's been more than 4,000!

Owen said that 80 to 90% of the shoes that he collects goes back to the San Diego community.

"There's a great need in San Diego for shoes," said Owen. "It's a lot bigger than people realize."

And while the need is big, he said meeting every individual person is priceless.

"It is the best feeling when you're dropping off a pair of shoes or you're giving out a pair of shoes, and you see the smile, or you see, you know they're going to go to a great cause," said Owen. "And you see the person. It fills you with joy."

If you'd like to donate your own pair of shoes, there are several drop-off locations, including Christ Church in Coronado, Sweat Circuit in Coronado and St. Augustine High School.