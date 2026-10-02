Pedestrian crossing Carmel Valley intersection struck, critically injured

A 68-year-old woman suffered severe head injuries after being struck by a car while walking in a crosswalk in San Diego's Carmel Valley neighborhood, police said Friday.

The collision occurred at 5:40 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Del Mar Trails Road and Carmel Creek Road, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Police said a 76-year-old woman was driving a Honda Fit westbound on Del Mar Trails Road and entering the intersection with Carmel Creek Road. The driver made a left turn onto southbound Carmel Creek Road and struck the 68- year-old woman, who was crossing Carmel Creek Road in the south crosswalk off Del Mar Trails Road.

The victim sustained severe head injuries and was transported to a hospital. Her name was not immediately available.

Authorities stated that alcohol was not a factor in the collision and urged anyone with further information to call the SDPD or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

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