Business owners concerned after fire at abandoned car wash on University Avenue

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Business owners are concerned about a vacant car wash on University Avenue just off the 805 freeway.

A fire broke out at the car wash earlier in the week. The building's windows are now boarded up, and trash is all over the property.

According to the San Diego Fire Department, there was a homeless encampment inside; the cause was accidental, and no one was injured.

Thursday, multiple business owners and employees nearby said the car wash has been vacant for several months and, since it closed, has attracted people who are homeless, especially at night.

"It smells like urine all over the place; it's just been bad; ever since they left, it used to be really good," says Deborah Naranjo, the owner of Bebby's Dog Grooming.

Other business owners who didn't want to go on camera agree, saying people often appear to be on drugs, hanging around their storefronts.

A hairdresser told ABC 10News that a man recently tossed their outdoor sign around and started punching the shop's window.

According to the City's Get It Done app, there have been two previous reports of a homeless encampment at the property.

Naranjo hopes rumors of a new car wash taking over are true so the business returns to what it was.

In the meantime, she's keeping a close eye on customers who no longer feel safe.

"I walk out with them, and they appreciate that, but still, it just gives us a bad reputation overall," said Naranjo.